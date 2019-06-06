What My Salary Gets Me: A 24-year-old journalist who earns $55,000 a year.

Total amount spent: $9.30

Wednesday – Day Three.

My alarm didn’t go off and I woke up late, so I bought muesli ($8) and a small coffee ($3.50) from a cafe next to my work in a rush. I also forgot to pack lunch so bought some pumpkin soup with toast ($10). After work some colleagues and I got dumplings ($12). I had a rehearsal in another suburb that ended late so I got an Ola home – since I got $20 for referring my sister it was only $7 and was easy to justify.

Total amount spent: $40.50

Thursday – Day Four.

I made breakfast with ingredients I bought earlier in the week, and bought a coffee when I got to work ($3.50). I was still a little bit hungry, so snacked on a piece of free fruit in the office (win!). For lunch I had packed some broccoli and carrot soup but it predictably tasted terrible and it was rainy miserable weather, so I head out during lunch with a colleague to buy a mini schnitzel roll ($4.50). Since it’s a Thursday night my sister and I decided to go shopping for an event on Saturday. I spent $130 on a pair of new pants, and bought a mini burrito when we were at the shopping centre for dinner, I added guacamole because I’m not an animal ($10.60). I also treated myself to a new book ($20).

Total amount spent: $168.60

Friday – Day Five.

Woohoo, my day off! I went shopping for more food for the week ($20 for breakfast stuff and bread), from which I made a brunch toastie. I realised I eat out more often than one should, but there was no stopping me. It was my birthday so I went to the pub and got a burger with chips ($23) and several drinks, but my loyal friends bought me drinks so I only paid for three wines ($27).

Total amount spent: $70.

Saturday – Day Six.

Since I was working the next day, my roommates and I decided to do a celebratory birthday brunch a day early. We bought croissants, Nutella, over-priced strawberries, some Yellow champagne and orange juice ($7 each). My housemates and I had paid for tickets to a catered function ($55 each) for the day. We then decided it would be easiest to Uber to the event ($10 each), but once we got there food and drinks were included. At 7:30pm I devoured some McDonalds with my partner, he paid. He also paid for the 11pm pizzas. When it was time to go home we got the train as far as we could ($3) and I paid for a taxi the rest of the way home ($15).

Total amount spent: $90.

Sunday – Day Seven.

My birthday! My housemates and I went to brunch at a nearby park ($27), and I settled in for an evening of work. My housemates made me delicious nachos for dinner, and also a brownie cake – which they both paid for.

Total amount spent: $27.

How much I spent the whole week: $425.40. And that doesn’t even include monthly expenses. Ouch.