From $0 to $650: 20 women share exactly how much they spend on beauty services each month.

As we're all aware, beauty products are costly.

Serums are considered investments, and perfume is just too damn expensive. So when we need to overhaul our skincare or makeup, we know it's going to be costly.

But something we tend to forget about is how much we spend on our regular beauty services.

Although it might seem like just a $30 manicure or $10 wax (which yes, can sound cheap) every few weeks, these little treatments add up very quickly.

We spoke to 20 very different women about how much they spend on beauty services. We wanted them to think about every manicure, facial, wax and injectable, and consider the monthly total. And goodness, the prices vary.

Here's what they had to say.

Brooke, 37, Melbourne.

"I'm low maintenance, I think. I get my lip, arms and brows waxed, as well as brow henna ($90.) Then, hair cut and colour once every two months ($50). Needless to say, beauty costs are way down in Melbourne this year!"

Monthly total: $140.

Aprelle, 33, Sydney.

"I don't spend anything anymore! I do my own brow tint, hair removal and nails. I do my own facial treatments so my money is spent on products. My last haircut and colour was in February and I'm considering going to a cheap place for a trim. It's a big turn round since COVID."

Monthly total: $0.

Kirby, 36, Newcastle.

"I get my hair done every six weeks ($300). I get waxing every four weeks ($60). I get my brow touch up once a year ($400) and I get my nails done occasionally ($200 a year). Lastly, I get injectables ($500 every six months and $1,500 once a year). So the total is $6,020 a year or call it $500 a month. And I think I’m low maintenance!"

Monthly total: $500.

Courtney, 27, Perth.

"I spend $50 a month on brows and that's about it! I get two haircuts a year at about $70 each. Makeup and skincare products is another story."

Monthly total: $50.

Melissa, almost 40, Victoria/New South Wales border.

"I'm low maintenance. I get my hair done every two months ($150) and waxing ($60), so around $105 a month."