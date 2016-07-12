The ugly truth about Pokemon Go and your data usage.

The world is enraptured with a bunch of small invisible creatures perched on desktops and sitting in parks.
If you’re late to the Pokemon Go bandwagon I’ll give you a quick rundown:
It’s the game that requires kiddies (and adults – let’s be real, mostly adults) to explore the real world if they want to fill their pockets with more invisible creatures.
The game has been getting a lot of hype and a lot of scrutiny too as users say it chews through data allocation like a log in a wood chipper.
The official website for PokemonGo estimates usage will be around 2-8 megabytes of data per hour.
This seems like a relatively low amount – but many users say otherwise.
A writer on gaming website Feenix Bazaar tested the usage and said an hour of gameplay consumed roughly 20 megabytes.
“On Vodafone’s 4G network in Melbourne, Australia, I consume roughly 20MB of data for an hour of play,” they said.
As a gal who spent a large portion of her childhood catching Pokemon, I ignored these warnings and downloaded the app as soon as word of its existence passed down my grapevine.