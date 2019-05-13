"I took a five-minute 'drinking audit' to see if I drink too much. I got rated 'risky'."

As I mentally prepared myself to do Alcohol.Think Again’s five-minute drinking audit, I wondered if my sudden burst of apprehension and nerves was normal.

Like a lot of people, my weekends are filled with birthdays, housewarmings, events and catch-ups – and with that comes drinking. Sometimes a little and sometimes a few glasses more.

While I don’t have a ‘problem’ with alcohol per se, in all honesty, I knew my drinking habits were on occasion… problematic.

And so I braced myself for the results.

In total, the test had 10 questions and while it says you’ll need five minutes, it took me significantly less. Some of the questions and my answers included:

How many drinks containing alcohol do you have on a typical day when you are drinking?

My consumption differs, depending on the event. Perhaps, one to two if I’m at a dinner, four to six if it’s a party or a ‘night out’. I selected the ‘three or four’ option as an in-between.

How often during the last year have you failed to do what was normally expected of you because of drinking?

Maybe monthly? My Sunday morning Uber Eats bill was proof of this.

How often during the last year have you had a feeling of guilt or remorse after drinking?

Admittedly, also monthly.

Has a relative, friend, doctor or other healthcare worker been concerned about your drinking or suggested you cut down?

No. But I also knew that just because my behaviour was normalised, doesn’t mean it’s okay.

Then I got my final result. I scored a 12 out of 40 which put my drinking level at ‘risky’. This was only one off from ‘high-risk’.

The guilt I had been feeling prior, was validated.

However, after (pardon the pun) serving up the cold, hard and sobering facts, Alcohol.Think Again then shared some simple, realistic and healthier lifestyle changes I could use to reduce my intake.