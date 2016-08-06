It’s the weekend, Dry July is over, and we all know what that means: wine time.

Many of us like to unwind with an alcoholic drink in hand — be it a glass of chardonnay, a classic G&T or some liquid gold.

But look, we’re no stranger to the fact that booze gets a big, fat ‘F’ for its nutritional value. It’s also hiding more calories than we like to realise, but some drinks more than others.

There are seven calories in every gram of alcohol, compared to four in a gram of carbohydrate or protein. And then you have the bevvies like cider and mixed spirits that can pile on sugar.

So, it’s worth keeping in mind how many calories each tipple adds to your day’s intake. And remember, moderation, people.

Red wine

If red is your drop of choice, an average 160mL glass yields 109 calories (456kJ).

White wine

While a 160mL glass of dry white has about the same as red, with 109 calories (456kJ), a sweet drop contains 160 calories (669kJ) in the same volume, and about 16g of sugar.

Mulled wine

A warming, wintry 150mL cup of glühwein contains 229 calories (960kJ) -- and about 26g of sugar.

Rose

A medium (160mL) glass of rose contains about 116 calories (469kJ)

Sparkling

You'll knock back 104 calories (434kJ) with a 160mL glass of bubbly.