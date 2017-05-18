You've been trying to fall pregnant but haven't. Here are some possible reasons.

There are few things more anxiety-inducing than trying for a baby and not being able to fall pregnant. Suddenly, you find yourself wondering how long should it take to fall pregnant, what you could be doing differently, and if starting a family is in your future.

However, fertility experts recommend you don’t panic. There could be several reasons you can’t get pregnant right now, and not all of them will require intervention.

Still, it’s best to be informed and learn some possible causes as well as find out when you should seek medical assistance.

Here, gynaecologist and fertility specialist Dr Georgiana Tang of City Fertility Centre shares the most common reasons a couple can’t get pregnant despite trying.

1. Your age.

We all know egg quality, and therefore fertility, decreases in women after a certain age — about 37. Dr Tang says because of this, your age also plays a “very important” factor when you might want to consider getting help.

Aged under 37? It could still take several months to fall pregnant naturally, even if you and your partner are both perfectly healthy. If you’ve been trying for nine to 12 months, Dr Tang advises you to have a chat to your doctor.

If you're between 37 and 40 and have been trying for six to nine months, it might be time to seek professional advice.

Dr Tang says those women older than 40 who really want to have children should seriously consider getting help after six months of trying. That's because the rates of successful IVF are almost zero after 44.

2. Whether you're ovulating.

This one's an obvious reason for infertility, but what you might not know is that you can get your period regularly and still not be ovulating - even when you're not taking any form of birth control.