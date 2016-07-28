The insane length of time it took to film the first episode of The Bachelor.

It seems like the night that is over before it’s even begun. A night where our Bachelor Richie and the women fighting for his attention face a desperate situation in an attempt to build a connection.

Nope.

Not at all.

Former Bachelorette Sam Frost has crushed our love-at-first episode dreams to reveal the premiere shows can take up to four days to film.

Four days.

Four days of numerous crew breaks, piece-to-cameras, meetings and “getting ready shots”.

Frost shared the tidbit on her 2DayFM breakfast radio show.

"We'll usually film it over two nights. But for me actually, I got ready for the arrivals on one night and then you do your getting ready shots, put your lip gloss on, and then they did meeting Osher in one night," she said.

Frost went on to reveal the almost excruciatingly drawn-out process of those seemingly brief moments.