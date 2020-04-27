"A remarkable cause for hope." The world's reaction to Australia's COVID-19 response.

The number of COVID-19 cases across the globe is about to reach three million, with more than 200,000 deaths so far.

When we look to countries like the United States, hours away from marking its millionth coronavirus patient, and Belgium, with 612 deaths per million of its population, it becomes very clear: There are few places around the world we would rather be right now than Australia.

At of 6am AEST on 27 April 2020, there have been 6713 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Australia, with only 10 new cases recorded since Sunday morning.

Australia’s death toll stands at 83, and while any death is a tragedy, that number is small compared to the devastating figures coming out of places like the United States, Italy and Spain.

As countries across the world struggle to flatten their curve, many are looking to Australia for a story of hope among the despair and uncertainty.

On April 24, New York Times‘ Australia bureau chief Damien Cave published an article titled ‘Vanquish the Virus? Australia and New Zealand Aim to Show the Way’, highlighting the two nations as leaders in the fight against the virus and the ability for leaders to put politics aside – a major contrast to the United States right now.

“Whether they get to zero [cases of COVID-19] or not, what Australia and New Zealand have already accomplished is a remarkable cause for hope. Scott Morrison of Australia, a conservative Christian, and Jacinda Ardern, New Zealand’s darling of the left, are both succeeding with throwback democracy – in which partisanship recedes, experts lead, and quiet coordination matters more than firing up the base,” Cave wrote.

He wrote that if any countries had an opportunity to pull off a clear victory against the virus, “it may be these two Pacific neighbours with their sparsely populated islands, history of pragmatism and underdogs’ craving for recognition”.