'At 40, I thought I was a 'functioning' drinker. Then a comment from an air hostess on a flight shocked me.'

I would describe my childhood as happy. I grew up in Fitzroy in Melbourne in a large family — I was one of eight children. Our family was really social and welcoming. The door was always open and the house was always lively. Seven siblings meant life was often chaotic, but I look back on that time with fond memories.

I would describe my mum as the anchor of our family, my dad worked hard and had a complicated relationship with alcohol. It was always there. Dad was what you would call a functioning alcoholic, but he played right on the edge of how you would define "functioning". We were close, in fact, I clearly remember when he and Mum would fight growing up, I was always the one to come to his defence. We were similar and I saw that from a very young age.

Dad's drinking was a common thread in my memories. He did a couple of stints in rehab when things got really out of hand, but he managed to keep one foot in life, just enough that things didn't totally unravel.

As I have got older, I have realised that we shared so much in common.

