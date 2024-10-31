'Drinking turned me into a zombie of a mum. Then it almost killed me.'

My name is Mandy and these days I am a self-leadership coach; but I have a massive back story.

And here it is.

I am an alcoholic. A big, true blue alcoholic. At my worst, there was nothing but booze going down my throat, and after many months of multiple bottles of red wine per day — I was probably about 2-3 weeks from death… whether that be from my body shutting down, or from my own hand.

The quality of my life was non-existent. I had lost my job, owed a huge amount of money; I don't think I'd showered in about two weeks.

And my friends and family had no idea what was going on.

So, when it came time for me to come clean to the people around me, to stop drinking, ask for help and own my mistakes — in some cases I was met with love and understanding, in some cases shock and disbelief, and in some cases — disregard.

Surely, I must be making it up. Surely it couldn't be that serious?

How did I get there? How did I go from being a university educated, well-presented professional woman, a mum with two beautiful children, a wife with a lovely home, to someone who was at the bottom of six to eight bottles of wine a day, not knowing what time of the day or night it was?

