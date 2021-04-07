"It's an elitist club": 7 common myths about Pilates you need to stop believing.

I’ve been in the wellness industry for many years, working as a physiotherapist and Pilates instructor in Melbourne and New York, and I'm here today to set the record straight on one thing: Pilates.

This wonderful movement form is a fantastic way to build core stability and strength throughout your body, improve your posture, make you feel more connected with your body and best of all, make you feel strong.

But even with all these significant benefits, sweeping statements are often made about Pilates and, well, I’m sick of it! So please allow me to debunk these common Pilates myths.

1: Pilates is only for the super fit.

Pilates is suitable for all people, all levels, ages, shapes and sizes. It’s the beauty of it!

Classes are designed to push those who need to be pushed, while providing modifications for those who want to take it easy. Plus, a rest break is a good thing in my opinion as it’s an opportunity to tune into what your body needs in that moment.

If you are doing Pilates in an environment where you are made to feel excluded for not being “super fit”, I suggest you find a new instructor.

2: Pilates is easy.

I’m about 99 per cent sure that the person who said this hasn’t tried it.

In fact, the more you do Pilates, the harder it gets! (Wild, I know).

The truth is, the more you practice certain movements, the more you connect with your body’s alignment in space, called your proprioception.

As your proprioception develops, you start using the “right” muscles for certain exercises, and become more efficient with your movement. Hello posture, core strength and pelvic stability.