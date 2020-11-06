"Like being a virgin all over again": 13 women on what sex is really like after giving birth.

My vagina will never be the same, I know this from other older women now. It doesn't lubricate as it did, sex is sometimes uncomfortable as the scar tissue is tight on the outside but I feel slackened on the inside. It doesn't look, feel or even smell the same. I'm newly single and the idea of having sex with someone new is daunting. Terrifying. I remember having a look at my vagina in the mirror about six months after delivery. I went straight to the doctor because I thought I had a prolapse. But what I thought was my cervix, was just my stretched urethra. I was so embarrassed at how little I knew my own body.

Kim.

Sex after childbirth is a topic close to my heart because after my first baby was born I lost the ability to orgasm. At first, I figured it was just because there was a 'new normal' to get used to both physically and mentally. But as time went on and I started really enjoying sex again, my orgasm still didn’t come back. I would be aroused and enjoying it and I would almost get there, and then boom, gone. No orgasm. I only orgasmed a couple of times in that first year, and then it disappeared altogether. I remember googling “unable to orgasm after having a baby” and all the articles were about getting out of your head and stuff like that but I knew that wasn’t the problem. Mentally I was aroused, physically I was aroused, I just couldn’t get to the finish line.

I found one forum where women were discussing exactly what was happening to me, and they called it a 'ghost orgasm', but they hadn’t found a solution. That made me feel even more like I was just broken. After my second baby was born, I went for a checkup at a women’s health physio and one of the questions she asked me was, “do you ever have trouble reaching orgasm?” I’ll never forget how relieved I felt in that moment. It turned out that pregnancy and childbirth had weakened my pelvic floor to the point that I physically wasn’t able to orgasm. Some specific pelvic floor exercises fixed the problem in a couple of weeks.

I can’t believe that it was such an easy fix and yet I struggled in silence for so long.

Liesel.

I was really worried my husband would look at me differently after he saw the birth of my children and that he wouldn’t find me sexually attractive. Turns out he thinks I’m so much more attractive. We have sex more now than ever - it’s fast, no-frills and at random times, but works for us. There was definitely some apprehension and a bit of pain as I had some scar tissue, but it was short-lived.

Holly.

I’ve had three babies, three C-sections (planned, not emergency), and we returned to our sex life after my stitches came out at two weeks, with the blessing of my amazing OBGYN. We were always slightly careful of my scar but otherwise, it was great. The leaking boob thing is REAL and happened every time [we had sex] until I stopped breastfeeding at 12 months with each baby. I had incredibly high-risk pregnancies, including a lot of medical interventions and hospitalisations, so sex after having a baby was a symbol of a 'return to normal' for us. We weren’t doing gymnastics, as my abdominal wall was so weak and I did have a 10cm scar, but it was still pretty great. It was always nice to put our relationship first for 20 minutes.