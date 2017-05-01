I know we don’t like to talk about it. For some reason it’s way trickier than discussing politics at the dinner table. People think it’s gross, but it’s extremely common. Lots of kids under the age of 10 get it. I even got it in my late 20s. Yes, I’m talking about worms.
There seems to be a stigma around worms, but you’d be surprised how easy they are to contract. How do I know about worms, you ask? I’ve got two kids that go to daycare and…I’ve had worms…as a parent. I have no idea how I got them or how long I had them, but it was easy to detect and treat. But it’s safe to say that I’m somewhat of an authority on this needlessly taboo subject.
Contracting worms doesn’t mean that you’re a bad parent, it’s just part of life. You don’t need to keep your kid in a bubble, because worms are very contagious and can be picked up from two kids walking around hand-in-hand in the playground. So, if your kid gets worms, don’t freak out. It’s very common. Almost as common as catching a cold or binge watching Game of Thrones.
Let’s do some myth busting about worms:
Myth: Only dirty people get worms.
Some folk believe that kids can only contract worms if they’re “dirty” or “unclean” - playing sport, playing in the sandpit, playing in the mud and the rain - basically everything a kid should do. But this isn't the case, because any kid can pick up worms. Threadworms are contagious and can be spread through direct or indirect contact. So it could be contracted anywhere from a kids' football match to a play date at home.