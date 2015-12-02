What life is really like for Australian farmers as they deal with a changing climate.

I had “the talk” with our nine-year-old daughter out in the paddock the other day. No, not the time-honoured one about where babies come from but something more modern: climate change.

On that glorious morning, whether she knew it or not, she was supposed to be doing her bit to combat the impacts of climate change by planting trees on the farm. Instead, she’d recruited her little brother to campaign for a handsome bounty in exchange for their services. Perched high up on a trailer bristling with 1700 seedlings, the pair demanded a dollar per tree.

“Actually,” I began, “these trees are really being planted to benefit you guys, not me. So, if it’s a dollar a tree then get ready to pay up big time.”

“What do you mean?” she asked, incredulous.

Making grass angels in the lush spring pasture, we watched puffy clouds overhead as I told her how much they had changed since I was a little girl.

Back then, trees were decorative. Mum’s planting extended beyond her magnificent garden on rare and special occasions, like the time I brought home a seedling wrapped in paperbark from school.

The whole family took a picnic lunch down to the gully to plant it where it stands now, 30-years later, tall, twisted and alone.

The story left my girl astonished. “You planted it all by itself?” she said, wrinkling up her face. After all, this September, the kids and a handful of Landcare friends planted 1000 trees before we took a well-deserved rest and had a barbie.