A pizza shop and a mate's audition: The 10 most unusual ways celebrities were discovered.

Becoming famous doesn't always happen overnight. But for some lucky celebs it can sure feel that way.

Whether they're trying to cut their teeth in the acting or modelling industries, sometimes a chance encounter or unexpected opportunity can help celebrities land the job of their dreams.

And it happens a lot more often than you might think. Celebrities of the likes of Jennifer Lawrence, Chris Pratt and Gisele Bündchen were all discovered in the most unlikely of moments.

Watch: The auditions that scored actors their leading roles. Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia.

Form a pizza shop to a friend's audition, here are 10 of the most unusual ways celebrities were discovered.

Pamela Anderson.

Image: Getty.

Before she graced the covers of Playboy Magazine, Pamela Anderson was discovered at a British Columbia Lions football game when she was 22.