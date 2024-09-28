Hotel employees share the 7 red flags to look for when choosing a hotel.

When I'm choosing a hotel, there are some instant warning signs that I know will derail my stay. If my room doesn't have a kettle and I can't have my morning cup of tea, for example? Expect tears, and lots of them.

Dramatic, I know. But according to professionals, the finer details are what we should be paying attention to during the booking process.

Whether it's dust covering the skirting boards in the hotel images or the attitude of the staff (read those reviews!), there are some telltale signs that point to a less-than-stellar experience ahead.

We spoke to hotel employees about the top red flags look out for when booking a place to stay for your next holiday. Here's what they said.

1. Dodgy images.

Before you even set foot in the hotel, it's important to determine the validity of its advertised images — especially with the rise of artificial intelligence.

"Always compare official photos with guest-posted images on sites like TripAdvisor or on social media to gauge authenticity," Ben Roach, Marketing Director at the Brisbane Marriott Hotel, told Mamamia.