The Australian and international news stories you need to know today, Friday August 14.

Victoria's "cause for hope" as numbers continue to drop.

Federal Health Minister Greg Hunt says there is a "real cause for hope" that Victoria is flattening its rate of coronavirus infections as lockdown measures take hold.

The state recorded 278 new cases on Thursday, its lowest tally since July 20, after one week of Australia's harshest restrictions.

Mr Hunt said the agonising lockdowns in Victoria were beginning to play a role, along with strengthening the contact tracing regime.

Victoria has recorded it's lowest jump in coronavirus infections yesterday - a cautious but early sign the state is flattening the curve. #9Today pic.twitter.com/JuhpIvS7xm — The Today Show (@TheTodayShow) August 13, 2020

"That combines with the distancing to see this first cautious optimism and real cause for hope around the flattening of the curve in Victoria," he told reporters.

"There will be up days and there will be down days. This will not be a straight-line progression."

Geelong, Ballarat and Bendigo have been identified as a source of concern after collectively recording more than 250 cases in the past 14 days. Three new COVID-19 testing sites have been opened in those centres.

There were eight more deaths in Victoria and one in NSW yesterday, taking the national toll to 361.

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews insists his relationship with Prime Minister Scott Morrison is intact after days of tensions over defence force support.

"Nothing the prime minister has said to me would give me any doubt whatsoever that this partnership is a strong one, because it needs to be," Mr Andrews said.





While the state Labor government is under pressure over its bungled hotel quarantine system, the federal coalition is facing serious questions over aged care.