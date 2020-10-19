The Australian and international news stories you need to know today, Tuesday October 20.

'Extraordinary' sitting for Vic hotels probe being held today.

Victoria's hotel quarantine inquiry is due to hold an extraordinary sitting, weeks after it already wrapped up hearings.

The inquiry board has not said why Tuesday afternoon's sitting is being held, nor whether any witnesses will be recalled. But the Herald reports Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton and Department of Health and Human Services secretary Kym Peake are set to be re-examined.

The inquiry had wrapped up public hearings on September 28 after 63 witnesses gave evidence, including Premier Daniel Andrews, senior government ministers and public servants.

Health Minister Jenny Mikakos and Department of Premier and Cabinet secretary Chris Eccles resigned after appearing before the inquiry.

The inquiry has also sought phone records from the premier, his staff and other public servants.

It is hoped the records could help answer a key question: who made the decision to use private security in the program?

The $6 million hotel quarantine inquiry is led by retired judge Jennifer Coate, with the final report due on November 6.

Separately, more than 240 people who stayed in Melbourne's hotel quarantine are undergoing tests for Hepatitis and HIV, after concerns were raised that blood testing equipment was being re-used.

The monitors were used to test the blood of a number of different people who were in hotel quarantine between March 29 and August 20.

To reassure those affected, confidential testing was being arranged.

Safer Care Victoria has launched an investigation.