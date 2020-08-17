The Australian and international news stories you need to know today, Tuesday August 18.

99 per cent of Victoria's 'second wave' infections from returned travellers.

An inquiry into the hotel quarantine program has heard more than 99 per cent of Victoria's 'second wave' of infections can be linked to returned travellers.

The head of the Doherty Institute's genomic sequencing unit, Professor Ben Howden, says they've only reviewed 46 per cent of cases so far, but he's confident that it's "very unlikely" any active strains couldn't be linked to hotel clusters.

He said the virus entered the Victorian community after three breaches at quarantine hotels.

Victoria's hotel quarantine is likely responsible for "99 per cent" of 'second wave' infections. Image: Getty. An epidemiologist has credited Victoria turning the corner in its coronavirus crisis to sacrifices made by hardest-hit communities. Professor Catherine Bennett, chair in epidemiology at Deakin University, said daily COVID-19 case tallies had steadily and reassuringly declined since peaking at 725 cases on August 5. "The communities hardest hit when their workers brought the virus home were also those most challenged in the face of the pandemic - over-represented in multi-site casual work, unable to work from home or afford to forgo work," she said in a statement.

"The fact that the wave is turning in Victoria is largely a credit to those hardest hit, and who have had to do the really hard yards to shut down local transmission."

Victoria recorded 25 fatalities on Monday - the most of any day across the pandemic - taking the state toll to 334 and the national figure to 421.

But new case numbers were 282 and there have been no 400-plus days since last Wednesday.

200 people at Sydney party as NSW Year 12 celebrations banned.

NSW Police shut down a large crowd of about 200 people who gathered at a music event in the Sydney beach suburb of Maroubra on the weekend.

A 33-year-old organiser of the event was issued a $1000 Penalty Infringement Notice.

NSW reported seven new cases of coronavirus in the 24 hours to Monday. One case is in hotel quarantine, and six were locally transmitted.