This Netflix Christmas movie makes a case for hooking up with your local snowman.

Netflix just made a Christmas rom-com about a snowman and I guess we're just doing anything now, huh? We're in a romantic male lead scarcity crisis and apparently a frozen statue is the cure.

Hot Frosty dropped on Netflix overnight, the latest in a cheesy movie schedule that will see viewers enjoying four new festive films — including one where Chad Michael Murray plays a stripper.

Delightful!

But in Hot Frosty, we're going wholesome and whimsical with a plot that boldly asks the question, 'what if you hooked up with your local snowman this Christmas'?

Much like Taylor Swift's album Red, the central character is a scarf.

Lacey Chabert — of Mean Girls fame — stars as Cathy, a widow who is simply trying to make it through the festive season without her late husband. She's frazzled, her house is falling apart, she's not doing so well.

Then, her mate Dottie gives her a scarf (after telling a weird story about how she wore a scarf this one time and met the love of her life). It was one of those classic Hallmark moments where you know they want to move the plot along, but can't be bothered to make it happen organically so they just have a stilted conversation that lays it all out for the audience. Signature to the genre, really.

"You'll never find the warmth unless you venture into the cold," she tells Cathy, handing her a scarf.

Wow I wonder if Cathy will venture into the cold? Cathy ventures into the cold that very same night to wrap a scarf round an oddly detailed and handsome snowman. The snowman magically comes to life.