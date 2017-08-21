The seven people EVERYONE has met at a dinner party.

Good God, I love me a dinner party. There’s nothing better than getting a great group of people around a dinner table and putting on a stellar spread.

But let’s be honest – they can be a bit of a mixed bag on occasion.

With big groups come big personalities. While some are the life of the party and you couldn’t imagine a night without them, not all of them are the most enjoyable to have around the table.

If you’ve ever been to, let alone hosted a dinner party, these seven common characters need no introduction:

1. The one who is always late.

No matter how well meaning their intentions (or how many hours early they set their alarm), one person is always late to the party. And by the party, I mean every social occasion ever.

While there are some situations in which being made to wait are semi-OK, hosting a dinner party is not one of them because there's only so much small talk people can engage in before they start letting hangry comments fly.

Delaying dinner on account of this one person can have disastrous consequences. Because you're not you when you're hungry.

2. The one who hogs the limelight.

Anyone who has a basic understanding of human interaction knows a good conversation is all about give and take.

But there's always one who believes what they have to give is infinitely more interesting and captivating than what anyone else could possibly offer up.