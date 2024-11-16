HOROSCOPES: Pathways are being laid and decisions need to be made.

Natasha Weber is an astrology genius and has predicted our horoscopes for the week beginning November 17. For more from Natasha, follow her on Instagram and Facebook.

That dream you've been carrying since last year, the one that makes your heart race whenever you let yourself think about it? Pluto's breathing powerful life into it, turning those thoughts of 'what if' into 'ready or not'. This week, Pluto starts laying breadcrumbs toward something extraordinary. By Saturday, someone who sees straight into your soul shares a truth so profound, it'll shake your world awake.

POWER DAY Saturday.

Neptune weaves enchantment through your world, making love feel like it's touched by magic. Float with these romantic currents, but keep one hand on reality's anchor. When a financial collaboration beckons, pay attention. There's genuine gold here, provided this person shares your vision. Yet wisdom whispers that some paths are meant to be walked alone. Listen closely to what your inner voice says about timing.