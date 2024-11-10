HOROSCOPES: Everything is clicking into place this week.

Mars supercharges your to-do list this week, turning overwhelming deadlines into manageable chunks. Everything flows with surprising ease; your focus is razor-sharp, and your efficiency skyrockets. By the weekend, Saturn brings wisdom around that difficult talk you've been avoiding — maybe it's clearing the air with a friend or having a money chat with your partner. No need to force it now. Trust in divine timing.

POWER DAY Saturday.

