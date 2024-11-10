HOROSCOPES: Everything is clicking into place this week.

Natasha Weber is an astrology genius and has predicted our horoscopes for the week beginning November 10. For more from Natasha, follow her on Instagram and Facebook.
A mentor moment is coming — watch for an accomplished woman who's 'been there, done that' advice lands at precisely the right time. Her journey mirrors your ambitions, and how she speaks about success makes it possible. Later in the week, Mercury and Saturn team up, turning those hesitant 'maybes' into confident action. Stop overthinking and second-guessing yourself, and make that crucial first move.