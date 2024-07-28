HOROSCOPES: You're absolutely magnetic this week, Leo.

Natasha Weber is an astrology genius and has predicted our horoscopes for the week beginning July 28. For more from Natasha, follow her on Instagram and Facebook.
With a little lunar assistance, you'll untangle a miscommunication or a slip of the tongue. Come the weekend, a surprise gesture or declaration rekindles romance for those in relationships. As for singles, Venus' link to rebellious Uranus suggests broadening your dating spectrum into unchartered territory, which could lead to an intoxicating interaction.