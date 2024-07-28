HOROSCOPES: You're absolutely magnetic this week, Leo.

While La Luna highlights your talents, Neptune causes you to question them. Remember, these doubts are just fleeting shadows. Trust in your skills and keep pushing forward. Your capabilities are solid now, even if foggy Neptune tries to mess with your head. If finger-pointing begins, Mars reminds the real culprit to take a look in the mirror.

POWER DAY Sunday.

Natasha is the host of Astrology Coach podcast for iHeartRadio and horoscope columnist for Mamamia. She has guest featured on radio and TV shows, Studio 10, Today Extra and Sunrise Morning Show. In 2020, Natasha received the prestigious AAAC award for her contribution to astrological research. She is a member of the American Federation of Astrologers, and her work has appeared in many prestigious publications. Natasha's hot astro tip is to read your horoscope for your Sun and Ascendant signs to get the most accurate prediction. You can find her website here, her Instagram here and her TikTok here.

Feature Image: Mamamia.