HOROSCOPES: Mercury's retrograde and a love epiphany. The week ahead according to your star sign.﻿

Natasha Weber is an astrology genius and has predicted our horoscopes for the week beginning May 22. For more from Natasha, follow her on Instagram and Facebook.

Rams vibe high when Mars moves into their sign this week. On the other hand, Mercury's retrograde puts a kink in your plans, making progress difficult. Working on projects that have already been initiated is your best bet when dealing with these conflicting cosmic forces. When it comes to behind-the-scenes work, Mercury has your back - just don't start anything new.

POWER DAY: Monday.