'This TikTok creator said she was about to die. Years later, I'm still thinking about her lies.'

This article discusses voluntary assisted dying.

Before we dive in, I should tell you that all of this happened years ago, but like Charli XCX, I think about it all the time.

I first scrolled past Hope Otto in late 2021 while I was sitting in the back of an Uber on my way home from the movies. I was in an Uber not because I'd been drinking, but rather, because I was still recovering from a breakdown I'd had in 2020. At the time, my energy was extremely limited, so I didn't feel safe driving, and the bumpy jolts of a 45-minute bus ride would give me a pain flare that would leave me incapacitated for a full day after.

I was tired, and possibly being rude, depending on your stance on Uber etiquette. I had my airpods in, and he was on a call, so I personally don't think there was a problem with it, but whatever! I chose my choices, and that night, I was scrolling aimlessly on TikTok when I came across Hope.

Who is Hope Otto and what did she do?

I can't remember the exact video that first came up on my For You Page, but it was one of the ones where she was talking about VSED.

What is VSED, you ask? Great question, and one I had at the time, also.

VSED stands for Voluntarily Stopping Eating and Drinking, and is used an end-of-life option for people who "struggle with the unrelieved suffering of a chronic or incurable and progressive disorder".

Because I'm nothing if not fascinated by the pain and suffering of others, I hit follow. I wanted to know more about this poor girl and why she was getting ready to document her end-of-life journey.