For my best friend's birthday, I gifted her flowers and a hug.

Needless to say, OnlyFans star and Maxim cover girl Honey Brooks has one-upped me.

"My best friend wants me to make her husband a naughty video for his birthday," she recently revealed in a viral TikTok video.

Acknowledging that it sounded like an "absolutely crazy" request, she asked viewers to "stick with her" while she explained.

"They both have hall passes," she said, referring to her best friend and her husband. "His hall pass is me and we have known that for years. So, she wants to surprise him for his birthday with a naughty video."

Honey added that her best friend was going to pay her more than she usually receives from subscribers, too.

"Of course, I had to say yes, I wasn't going to knock back A) the money and B) doing a favour for my friend."

Used to sharing her own husband with other women, the OnlyFans star said she understood the mentality behind the request.

But then she started having second thoughts.

"Now that I've said yes, it's crossing my mind that next time we see each other it's going to be really awkward," she said. "There's going to be this underlying tension."

Unsure of whether she should go through with the video, Honey turned to TikTok for advice.

