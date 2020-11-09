Teacher opinion: 'It's time to acknowledge that homework is a waste of time.'

Homework. The mere mention of the word petrifies and infuriates the ears and minds of today's youth. Once a useful educational tool, it is now heavily debated among experts, teachers, and parents alike, and for good reason too.

Homework no longer has the same academic power or prowess that it was known for by our rote-learning-taught parents. In this age of iPads, smart watches and digital natives, homework is about as useful as chalk on a chalkboard. It is for this very reason that the practice of 'setting homework' needs to be overhauled to meet the needs of the future leaders of this nation.

Homework cripples students with anxiety. Many students start school eager to learn and are overjoyed with the socialising aspects it has to offer.

Very quickly however, piles and piles of homework ruin this picturesque portrait and school becomes nothing more than a prison; teachers become the prison guards and homework becomes the death sentence.

I have had far too many students fall behind in their schoolwork simply due to the amount of homework unloaded upon them.

Five to seven subjects. Multiple classes a week. Homework issued after every single lesson - you do the maths.

Young people are not equipped with the necessary skills or ability to juggle homework, sleep, socialising and academic progression at school all at once. This intense pressure inevitably causes students to become paralysed by anxiety.

Young people are statistically less likely than any other age group to seek help when they are distressed, and an overabundance of homework just makes the matter worse.

I have one Year 8 girl, in particular, who has recently fallen victim to such an affliction. She started off this year with an extremely positive mindset: she was going to try her hardest in every subject, especially her least and most trying subjects, Maths and Science.