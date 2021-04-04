When I was 14, I came to Australia for a new life. My homestay 'dad' sexually abused me.

This post deals with sexual assault and might be triggering for some readers.

If you haven’t heard, Grace Tame - an outspoken advocate for survivors of sexual assault - who is also a survivor herself - was awarded Australian of the Year 2021.

Her courage and passion moved many Australians and inspired many survivors of sexual assault to speak up, including myself.

Yet, I am still writing this story anonymously.

I was an international student. I came to Australia on my own at the age of 14, the only English word I knew at that time was ‘Yeah’.

Remembering my first moment in Australia, walking out the airport terminal and I was so excited for my new life here.

The future was unknown, but bright.

The shuttle bus took me to my homestay family where I lived for the next four years. I remember telling my family in China that I had a good family to look after me, the mum is a beautician, and the dad is a police officer.

The first two years there were okay, learning a new culture, language and school kept me very busy. The homestay dad was always coming down to my room and sitting very close to me on my bed, but I just thought he was just trying to be nice as I was only a child.

At the end of the second year, another exchange student moved in with us, she was a few years older than me, and I noticed that ‘Dad’ would always tickle her and both of them would somehow go from standing to falling onto the bed together. I didn’t think much because she was laughing.

She went back to her country after one year of exchange. And that’s when the nightmares begin.

The amount of times ‘Dad’ would come down to my room increased, to the point I knew exactly what his footsteps sounded like, and I would think to myself - ‘ah, not again’ or quickly run into the bathroom.

He was doing the same thing he was doing to the other girl, asking if I was ticklish, trying to tickle me and just happened to touch my breasts.

He saw a jar of wax on my bedside table, and asked if I wax my vagina on my bed.

He would pull me across his legs and spank me on the bottom and say I was a naughty girl for sleeping in and missing the bus.