'I went from being pregnant and homeless to a CEO. But there's more to my story.'

It was June 10, 2019 when British tabloid The Sun told my story to the world.

The headline read: 'Homeless to CEO, earning over $1.6M - Parents kick daughter out when she fell pregnant.'

The story was picked up by media outlets around the world and all of a sudden my inbox was overflowing and my phone was ringing off the hook.

But let’s go back to the beginning...

I was 24 years old and had graduated with a first class degree in Mechanical Engineering. I was on a high.

This brown eyed Brixton girl had done good, and to top it off I was falling in love. My boyfriend and I decided to skip the marriage part and have a baby.

I fell pregnant quickly and for five months, we kept it entirely to ourselves.

But after that, we had no choice but to tell our parents.

I was living at home with mine at the time, having returned from university the year before.

I was so nervous. I was the eldest girl in the family - it was my responsibility to do things the 'right way'.

To my parents, having a baby outside of marriage wasn’t the right way.

My then partner and I sat together and told my mum and dad that we were pregnant. Despite their shock, we got their blessing.

"As long as you get married," they said.

And that was the big problem: we weren't ready to get married.

And so I was told I would have to fend for myself; I could no longer stay in my parents' home.

Staying with my partner wasn’t an option because of his living arrangements, so with nowhere to sleep that evening, I packed my most sacred belongings and headed to my local council town hall to register as homeless and secure emergency housing.