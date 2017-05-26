The beautiful silver lining for the "homeless hero" of the Manchester attack.

A British billionaire has promised to provide accommodation for a homeless man who was hailed a “hero” following the Manchester Area bomb attack.

The wealthy football club co-owner, David Sullivan, and his eldest son, Dave Sullivan Jr, set out to pay for the man’s rent for the next six months after they heard of his bravery following the attack.

Stephen Jones, who was woken by the blast near the Manchester Area on Monday night, said it was just his “instinct” to go and help victims of the attack.

“Just because I’m homeless doesn’t mean I don’t have a heart,” he told ITV.

Jones said he witnessed a lot of children “with blood all over them and crying and screaming”.

“We were having to pull nails out of their arms and a couple out of this little girl’s face,” he added.

The Sullivans were so moved by the homeless man’s efforts they took to social media to find him.

“It looks like he needs some help, so we are desperate to find who he is and give him six months free accommodation and a little bit of money to help him on his way,” David Sullivan, the co-owner of West Ham United Football Club told the BBC.

Hours later, Steve had been found, and the Sullivans are said to be working out a plan to pay Jones’ rent for the next six months, and provide him with new clothes and opportunities to find work.