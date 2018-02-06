"I'm addicted to Homeland, but it's a truly terrible show."

We needed a new show.

We’d watched Billions for no discernible reason. I had learnt in granular detail every single thing that happened in the British royal family from approximately 1950-1961. I’d watched a terrible Netflix movie called You Get Me about a teenager who breaks up with his girlfriend for one night and sleeps with a psychopath who then tries to kill his girlfriend.

It was time.

Then we saw Homeland in the Netflix section about shows with strong female leads. Yeah, we were super late to it. The first season aired in 2011 and seven seasons later it’s still going. Why had we never watched it? My boyfriend’s mum said it was good and that was all the convincing we needed.

But ever since, we’ve been watching the series like this:

There's a lot to praise about Homeland. A multi-faceted female lead who (sometimes) isn't driven by her romantic relationships with men. A rare depiction of mental illness. A successful, interesting woman of child-bearing age who doesn't have kids or a partner.

But.

Oh goodness. I'm only three seasons in and these are all the problems.

Why is Carrie always so angry at Virgil?

A significant proportion of Carrie's dialogue in season one is spent yelling "Jesus, Virgil!" despite the fact that Virgil continuously does exactly what she asks. He sets up cameras throughout Nicholas Brody's house despite not at all having permission to do so, and then when Brody goes into the garage and there's not a camera in there, Carrie gets really mad.

I'm sorry - did Virgil not break the law enough for you? Leave. Him. Alone. He's doing his best.