70s furniture and... glass brick: The 6 home trends you'll see everywhere in 2023.

2022 has undoubtedly been the year of finding our true style after two years of being in our homes.

That means we redefined what we wore, who we hung out with and how we styled where we lived. That last one, in particular, was a biggie – because we spent way too much of our time staring at the same four walls. And then we wanted to redecorate those aforementioned walls.

We donated the old and brought in the new with a sense of vigour.

If you've got a minute, watch this clip of Cara Delevingne showing off her home in 2022. Post continues below.



Video via YouTube.

But now that 2022 is almost over and 2023 is right around the corner, it makes sense we might think about switching out what we used to love with something new that is feeding our decor-loving souls.