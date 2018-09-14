You can now laser your underarms and bikini line... without leaving the house.

Just FYI this post is not sponsored. I just have some genuine feelings about this product.

Guys, no.

The future is now and I like it very much.

When I first heard that there were actual products on the actual market that claimed to perform laser hair removal from HOME I thought that sounded a) made up and b) potentially dangerous.

“Should I really be operating anything more complex than a razor?” I thought to myself. I have trouble turning my washing machine on on a good day, so anything with buttons sounded… scary.

And then I encountered first hand the Philips Lumea Prestige IPL hair removal device and now it’s all I talk about.

Allow me to explain.

The device is shaped almost like a hairdryer, with a little screen on the end where the laser comes out.

Using what Philips call “innovative, light-based technology (Intense Pulsed Light IPL)”, the cycle of hair regrowth is broken.

Gentle pulses of light hit the root of the hair, preventing it from growing back.

As a result of lots of research and application in salons for years, technology has now been developed which allows idiots like me to perform it from home. And I don’t think you could stuff it up if you tried.

WAIT. How much does the Philips Lumea Prestige device cost?

It’s not cheap. But I’d argue it is economical.

You can buy the Philips Lumea Preside IPL hair removal device on Beauty Expert for $637 right here.

They sell at Myer, Harvey Norman, Appliances Online and Amazon.

You can buy a very similar version of the product, also from Philips, at The Shaver Shop for $599 right here.

So – that’s a lot of money to commit to. But you can, with one product, laser your bikini line, underarms, arms, legs and face. Even if you go to a salon, women find that some hair starts to grow back – so it’s pretty handy to own this device for future reinforcement.