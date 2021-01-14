Right now, there are precisely three interior trends you need to know about.

After a year like 2020, it's fair to say we've all become very well acquainted with the inside of our houses.

So with the new year finally upon us, many of us are understandably looking to spruce up our living/office/sleeping spaces with a fresh new look.

But before you get lost in the world of Pinterest boards and online shopping, we need to talk about the three popular interior design trends you'll be seeing everywhere this year.

From covetable furniture to the most stylish cushions, we've rounded up the It-pieces you'll want to know about (plus where you can find them on a budget).

1. Bouclé furniture.

If you haven't heard of bouclé, it's quite literally the stuff of dreams.

The material is made from a natural woolen weave of looped or curled ply so it basically feels like you're sitting/lying on a giant teddy bear.

Both chic and comfortable, it's no wonder it was one of the most popular emerging interior trends of 2020.