Where are they now? The brothers from Home Improvement, 29 years later.

The 90s was well and truly the decade of family sitcoms, with classics like Full House, Everybody Loves Raymond, and Home Improvement blasting into lounge rooms all over the country.

Much-loved American TV show Home Improvement ran from 1991 to 1999, and followed the life of Tim Taylor (played by Tim Allen), who was the host of home-improvement show 'Tool Time', his wife Jill (played by Patricia Richardson) and their three sons.

Now, 29 years on from its first episode, we've come to the realisation the kids from Home Improvement are no longer, well... kids.

Yep, Brad, Randy and Mark are now fully-fledged adults. In fact, two of them even have kids of their own.

So prepare to feel extremely old, because here's what the three brothers look like now.

Brad Taylor (Zachery Ty Bryan)













Image: ABC/Getty. The eldest brother and 'bad boy' of the Taylor family was played by actor Zachery Ty Bryan. During and after his time on the show, Zachery, who is now 38 years old (yes really), has gone to appear on The Fresh Prince of Bel Air, Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Veronica Mars. He also played Clay in Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift back in 2006 before appearing in Thor: Hammer of the Gods in 2009. Outside of acting, Zachery is married to his high school sweetheart Carly Matros, who he shares four kids with. Nowadays, the former child star has taken up work behind the camera and moved into producing roles. His most recent accomplishment was producing the 2011 film The Grief Tourist.

Randy Taylor (Jonathan Taylor Thomas)