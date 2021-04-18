"It has changed my life." 15 genius home hacks you'll wish you knew about sooner.

Excuse us, but we've just stumbled upon some truly life-changing home hacks that you need to know about ASAP.

And by 'stumbled upon', we mean we asked the Mamamia community to share their handy tips. And oh boy, did they deliver.

From laundry hacks to home organisation tricks, it turns out we've all come up with some pretty clever shortcuts to save time and money at home.

Watch: Four cleaning hacks to make your life easier. Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia.

So get ready to question everything you know.

Here are 15 hacks that will hereby change your life forever (probably not, but they are seriously clever).

Clothes and laundry tips that we wish we knew about earlier.

"Store a set of matching bed linen in one of the pillow case sets. I no longer have to turn the linen storage upside down to find all of the matching pieces!" - Katie.

"Take wet clothes out of the machine and hang as much as possible onto coat hangers. Dry them on the line like this. When dry... just hang 'em up. So much quicker and it avoids so much ironing." - Jo.

"My favourite hack is to help vertically stacked clothes stay upright. I loved Marie Kondo’s vertical stacking for clothes but found it so hard to keep them upright. Plus, I don’t want to spend ages elaborately folding our clothes (ain’t nobody got time for that!) So I worked out that these perspex A5 presentation display signs from Officeworks work perfectly for sliding under the rows of vertically stacked clothes. As you pull clothes out you just push the display sign in further." - Soph.

Image: Supplied.