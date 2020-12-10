Kevin's dad is a criminal and 6 other Home Alone fan theories that will change the way you watch it.

After years of endless rumours, UK television personality Piers Morgan has responded to a long-running fan theory that he played the 'Pigeon Lady' in Home Alone 2: Lost in New York.

On Good Morning Britain, Morgan's co-host, Susanna Reid, showed the audience a photo of the Pigeon Lady, a homeless woman who befriended Kevin McCallister (Macaulay Culkin) in the Christmas movie.

"Can we just have a look at Home Alone 2 because, frankly, it is the best picture," Reid said.

"Lots of people watch Home Alone 2 and wonder if this is you."

To add to her argument, Reid shared an image of Morgan covered in pigeons from an old episode of Good Morning Britain.

"Why does this keep coming around?" Morgan responded.

"That is not me. I am not the bag lady in Home Alone 2."