What really goes on inside the insane world of celebrity splits.

It’s been a bad week for celebrity splits – so far, we’ve seen the demise of long-standing relationships like Joshua Jackson and Diane Kruger (who were by each other’s sides for 10 years) and Lady Gaga and fiancè Taylor Kinney, who split after five years together.

The same thing happened last year, when we were overrun with stories of celebrity divorce.

Within the same month we saw the breakup of Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck, and Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale.

So are the influx of celebrity divorce and breakup announcements that come within days of each other pure coincidence?

We think not.

It’s undeniable that celebrity splits are as common as rain on the day you choose to straighten your hair, or stubbing your toe when your feet are cold.

Relationship breakdowns seem to be an inevitable byproduct of taking up residence in Hollywood.

But in the world of celebrity, where you have a team dedicated to manufacturing your image, the breakup is an arena that must be managed, just like any other area of your career.

One cannot simply march up to the courthouse and file for divorce, or simply decide to end a long-running relationship without carefully planning out every detail.

In the non-celebrity world, relationships disintegrate relatively privately. People mourn. People slag off their ex partner to their friends/family/the local grocer/the person sitting next to them on the bus.

They probably send mean emails or text messages. Perhaps, every now and then, they say something they shouldn’t to their children.

The celebrity split? It’s far more choreographed.