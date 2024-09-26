Can you guess which one of these Hollywood couples has the biggest age gap?

Hollywood is no stranger to the age-gap relationship.

In fact, it seems to be the norm when it comes to many well known celeb couples. We certainly took note of the controversial trend at the Venice Film Festival this year, as no less than six high-profile celebs walked the red carpet with their much younger partners.

And now Mick Jagger is making headlines thanks to his 44-year age gap with Melanie Hamrick.

The Rolling Stones front man is 81, while Hamrick is 37. The couple began dating in 2014 and welcomed their first child together in 2016.

When recently asked about their difference in age, Hamrick responded to The Times, "I don't think about it. Everyone's going to have their opinion. If you think about others' opinions, no matter where you are in life, you're going to have a problem and you're going to analyse it."

Mick Jagger and his partner Melanie Hamrick arrive to attend state banquet with French President.