Last week, a kidnapping plot against Holly Willoughby was foiled. Now she's quit her job.

Just days ago, British TV presenter Holly Willoughby was pulled off the air and put under police guard at her home following the foiling of a kidnapping plot.

Now she has quit This Morning completely, the TV show she has hosted for 14 years.

On October 4, Gavin Plumb, a 36-year-old shopping centre security guard, was arrested after police discovered "sinister messages" threatening to kidnap and harm her. He has been charged with soliciting to commit murder and incitement to commit kidnap.

Plumb was allegedly building a 'kidnap and restraint' kit at his home and was planning to fly a US hitman to England to carry out his plan. Prosectors allege he had been part of an online network of "like-minded people".

In an Instagram statement, Willoughby wrote: "I have let ITV know today that after 14 years, I will not be returning to This Morning. To everyone who has ever worked on the show over the years, thank you so so much.

"This is such a difficult goodbye, you are incredible and I forever will be proud of what we've done together. I will not be returning to This Morning.

"Thank you to everyone at ITV for being supportive. To every guest who has sat on our sofa, thank you.

“Most of all, thank you to the wonderful viewers. You've been so loyal so supportive and the very best company every day."

She concluded by saying it had been an honour, but "sadly, however, I now feel I have to make this decision for me and my family".

Willoughby's London home, where she lives with husband Dan Baldwin and three children Harry, Belle and Chester, had been under police guard following the plot discovery.