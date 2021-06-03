HOLLY WAINWRIGHT: You’re not imagining it, your kids are naughtier with you.

Have you ever been here:

Your favourite friend/family member/babysitter is looking after your child.

This person has heard you complain (I know, I know, we don't complain about our kids, we share) about your kid on a few (make that a lot of) occasions.

Watch: Be a good mum. Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia

Just ordinary stuff like tantrums, fussy eating, talking back... you know, small human realities. When you arrive to collect your person from their care, your kid immediately goes into overdrive.

And your friend/family member/babysitter says to you: "Oh, but they were an angel while you were gone." Or, if it is a family member, they just call it like they see it: "They're just so much better behaved when you're not around."

And because parenting is one giant rat-king-sized shame ball much of the time, you feel shitty about that. And it makes you a bit sad. And you think, 'What am I doing wrong that they're doing right?' and you think, 'Does my kid like my aunty/sister/best mate more than me?' and you think, 'Why am I so terrible at this?'.

And you skulk away, dragging your tantrum-ing child by the hand as their toes drag across the floor, only to hiss at them in the car, "Why can't you be good for meeeee?"

Yes, you've been there. And you've heard your friends say it around you about other people, too.

"Betty says Sebastian's a nightmare, but he's just lovely at my house," with the kind of raised eyebrow that suggests... So, what's going on at Betty's house?

Well look, I'm here to help. I'm here to help in the form of a cheesy meme.

Here it is: