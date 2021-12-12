"He was screaming at me." Holly Madison on the dark reality behind Hugh Hefner's Playboy empire.

This article deals with the topic of emotional abuse, and may be triggering for some readers.

Holly Madison was Hugh Hefner’s number one girlfriend for seven years in the Playboy Mansion.

Despite attaining this glorified status, Holly wasn't treated anything like number one by Hefner.

Holly says she was subject to manipulation and degradation under the hands of Hefner and the other girlfriends in the house.

In the forthcoming 10-hour docuseries, Secrets of Playboy, Holly is set to lift the lid on the mental and emotional trauma she experienced as a Playmate during her time with Hefner.

The docuseries will feature a range of relevant people, including former girlfriends, staff, insiders, colleagues and more into "the dark reality underneath the glossy exterior of Hugh Hefner’s Playboy empire".

Here's everything we know about Holly Madison's time in the Playboy Mansion.

In a teaser for the new docuseries, Holly shared the story behind her 'infamous' shorter haircut she debuted while in the Playboy Mansion.

Image: A&E.