Holly and Jimmy had a tough fertility journey. The pregnancy hasn’t been any easier.

Former Bachelor star and mum-to-be Holly Kingston was admitted to the hospital this week due to "complications" with her pregnancy.

The 30-year-old shared a video of herself in a hospital gown, lying in a hospital bed, with the caption: "So the last few days have been a whirlwind and to be honest, pretty damn crappy.

Holly, who is expecting her first child with husband Jimmy Nicholson, took to Instagram to update her 164,000 followers. She reassured them that, despite some "warning signs," both she and the baby are "healthy."

Video via Mamamia.

"Firstly and most importantly, baby is healthy and thriving," she said.

"I have spent the last few days in emergency following a few complications which certainly reiterated that growing a baby is tough work on your body," she added.

She then urged other pregnant women to trust their instincts and seek medical advice if something feels off before praising her husband for his unwavering support throughout the ordeal.

Holly gave her followers an update. Image: Instagram @hollykingston.