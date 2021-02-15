The Australian and international news stories you need to know today, Tuesday February 16.

Virus vaccine rollout nears for Australia.

The countdown has begun for the start of Australia's coronavirus vaccine rollout, more than a year after the first case was detected in the country.

Health Minister Greg Hunt has confirmed the rollout will begin next Monday after the first doses of the Pfizer vaccine arrived in Australia.

The shipment included more than 142,000 doses of the vaccine, with 50,000 set to go to the states and territories for hotel quarantine workers, frontline health workers, and residential and disability care.

Mr Hunt said the doses would be divided among the states depending on their population.

Australia has secured more than 150 million doses of various vaccines.

That includes almost 54 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine, with the vast majority to be manufactured in Melbourne, and more than 51 million from Novavax.

The medical regulator is expected to announce approval for the AstraZeneca vaccine soon.

Australia is also part of the international COVAX facility, which provides access to a range of vaccines in order to immunise up to half of the population.

PM responds to Liberal staffer rape allegations.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has publicly responded to sexual assault allegations raised by a Liberal staffer, saying the woman should be listened to and respected.

Brittany Higgins was 24 years old when she was allegedly raped by a colleague inside Parliament House in March 2019.