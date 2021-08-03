Eds note: In 2017, 31-year-old Briony Benjamin was the Head of Video at Mamamia. She was fit and healthy, playing touch footy and squash twice a week, and was one of those sparkly people you always feel better for being around. But she'd been feeling crappy for months on end and couldn't explain why. This is the story of the moment she found out what was wrong, from her brand new book, Life is Tough (But So Are You).

THURSDAY (very busy) to-do list

› Medical appointment 9am

› Uber to office

› Facebook Live with Bachelorette Sophie Monk

› Check set-up: audio & 2 cameras

› Complete video presentation

› Groceries on way home

I found myself sitting in the waiting room at the Prince of Wales Hospital in Sydney one very normal Thursday morning to get yet another set of test results.

After a year of feeling really crappy, my parents insisted I go to a haematologist (a blood specialist) to get another opinion.

I thought it was overkill, but I agreed. The specialist ordered some scans, more blood tests and a biopsy, and I didn’t really think too much about it. Surely if the news was bad, they’d call straight away?

A week later I was there to get the results, expecting another dead end.

Mum had insisted on flying down from Queensland and coming to the appointment with me, despite my protests.

I was just going to race straight to work afterwards, I was too busy to hang out and had a jam-packed day. I figured it was a waste of a trip for her.

As I sat there with Mum waiting for my number to be called, I scrolled through work emails and planned the day ahead.

I wondered how bad the traffic would be and how late I’d get into the office.

My ticket number flicked up on the screen, so I put my phone away and Mum and I made our way down the corridor where we met Dr Annmarie Bosco.