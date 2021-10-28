Broomstick choreography and a sequel on the way: 7 things you didn’t know about Hocus Pocus.

In case you missed it, Hocus Pocus is returning to our screens for a sequel next year and it's safe to say, here at Mamamia we are very excited about it.

We were first introduced to the Sanderson sister witches a whopping 27 years ago when the hilarious trio were accidentally resurrected by a teen on Halloween night.

They've been a staple in our October rituals ever since.

Watch the trailer for Hocus Pocus.



With Halloween right around the corner and a sequel on the horizon, we've been feeling very nostalgic about our favourite Halloween film, so we thought we'd take a look back at the seven things you didn't know about Hocus Pocus.

Creepy details included.

1. Real moths flew out of Billy's mouth.

In a 2018 interview with Bloody Disgusting, makeup and special-effects designer Tony Garner explained that Doug Jones (who played Billy Butcherson in Hocus Pocus) had to wear a "mouth rig" in his infamous moth scene... because the moths were very much alive.

"There was a small hole in the very back of the pocket so that Doug could cough some air through it... An animal wrangler would place several moths in the pocket with tweezers… Then the stitches would be glued shut, and we'd run out of frame so that they could get to the shot as fast as possible," he said.

