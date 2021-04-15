A group of dancers showed up to do their jobs. This is where it went wrong.

On Saturday, on the edge of Sydney Harbour, a formal ceremony was held to officially commission the HMAS Supply - a $2 billion addition to the Royal Australian Navy.

It was the kind of event that conjures up words like 'pomp' and 'fanfare.' A formal do, attended by Navy officials, the Governor-General and Federal MPs.

It's not uncommon to have a performance or two at an event like this. While a 'Welcome to Country' ceremony involving Indigenous Australians usually takes place to celebrate the commissioning of a new ship, instead a local Sydney dance troupe 101 Doll Squadron was booked - a group known for 'reggae', 'afrobeats' and 'hip hop'.

Watch: A snippet from Saturday's performance. Post continues after video.



Video via ABC.

Their website offers dancers for hire for things like hen's parties and corporate team building workshops. Girls in leotards and video clips featuring 'Queen Bey workshops' are visible on their landing page.

On Saturday, seven dancers from Studio 101 turned up for a job they'd been booked for. They wore tight black shorts and red midriff shirts and their movements included thrusting and twerking and jumping. Choreography evident in most of their routines available to watch online.





This week, videos from their weekend performance have gone viral on social media. Their moves have been described as "inappropriate" and "bizarre."

"Standards in the ADF, and definitely when commissioning a ship, should be a little bit higher than that," former soldier and Liberal MP Phillip Thompson told the ABC.

"We’ve got the CDF, we’ve got members of Parliament there, and the Governor-General’s there, I don’t think it’s appropriate to be twerking."

Social media users have pointed out: "There's kids in the audience! Disgraceful!"

Others have asked: "How is this considered appropriate ‘entertainment’, or whatever this was meant to be?"

One declared: "This is bloody awful... the role of women in the ADF? Twerking dancers?? Really? This is the message we want to send girls & boys in 2021?"

A defence spokesperson told Daily Mail Australia the dance was arranged to engage with the local community and preceded the formal part of the ceremony.

"HMAS Supply and the Royal Australian Navy are committed to working with Australians from all backgrounds in actively supporting local charities and community groups," they said.