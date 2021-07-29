6 things I learned when I shifted my thinking about who I look to for inspiration.

A few months ago, H&M made a bold request.

They asked us to rethink our idea of what a role model could be. Instead of looking up to movie stars or famous household names, they challenged us to shift our focus onto the youngest among us: our children.

When I first heard about their Role Models initiative, I thought it was sweet. It seemed like the perfect movement for a time in history when we were (and still very much are) passionately focused on creating a better, more inclusive future.

But it wasn’t until four weeks later – about a month ago – that the true power of the message really came full circle for me.

It was a Friday evening and I was walking my boy-girl twin toddlers, Stella and Cooper, home from the playground. Their friend from class, let’s call her Sophie, was walking home with us. As her mum and I exchanged house-hunting war stories, we overheard their conversation:

“Where’s your mum?” Sophie asked.

“I don’t have a mum. I have two dads!” Stella responded.

“You have two dads?”

“A Dada and a Daddy," Cooper joined in.

“Really?” Sophie replied. “I wish I could have two dads!”

And just like that, the conversation ended. Sophie’s mom reminded her daughter about the different types of families, and I glided home with a massive smile plastered on my face.

