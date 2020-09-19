"It's gross and humiliating: I'm constantly ashamed by the state of my house."

The clutter accumulated. Boxes piled up. Every time I thought I could get stuff back under control, new challenges cropped up.

Whenever I get really overwhelmed with my messy house, I typically remind myself that a) it’s not always messy, and b) it’s not icky messy. And let’s be honest. A lot of us feel better when we think like that.

It never surprises me when other mums talk about the mess in their homes, if they have one, but add a bunch of caveats about how it’s not a literal pigsty. Like, we’re not filthy animals, here.

But even if we were, um, filthy, or, even if we were going through a temporary period where the household chores seriously fell by the wayside, it’s so hard to say that out loud as a woman. There’s so much shame and fear about being seen as a horrible mum.

I hate that. For one thing, shame and fear don’t help us grow. Also, I can easily recall stories from fathers and men about various mishaps they’ve had at home because they let cleaning slide, or were less than great housekeepers, and we don’t judge men for that.

If anything, we expect them to be clueless around the house. More often than not, they get a pass. A messy dad is not a bad dad. A messy mum? That’s another story.

Lately, I’ve been working through some terrible mum guilt. My daughter went back to school on August 17, and I found myself barely able to walk due to a boil on my inner thigh. Probably one of the most painful experiences of my life, right up there with childbirth.

Once the boil burst, I slathered ointment on my leg, packed it with gauze, and wrapped my thigh in an elastic bandage so I could hobble my daughter to the door and take her first day of kindergarten photo.

I was miserable, but I got through it, and for the rest of the week, we used the car line.

For nearly two weeks, I fell even more behind on household chores than usual because it was so painful to move. I gathered the gumption to take out the rubbish one day, but then I waited several more days to do it again until I was finally able to walk with less pain.

To make matters worse, my daughter caught a cold and missed the second week of school, so I found myself juggling my healing leg along with her daytime needs. It was hell.

Just taking a shower was a nightmare in a slippery bathtub, and simply standing with my legs together was next to impossible. I was cranky and impatient, and above all, I was worried that this was now my life.

Fortunately, my leg did heal, and the pain dissipated.